Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Offbeat

Massive python spotted devouring possum for breakfast

Ashley Carter
13th May 2020 2:34 PM | Updated: 4:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HUGE carpet python has been spotted chowing down on a possum outside a Mooloolaba home this morning.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie posted the incredible photos of the python mid-breakfast, as he waited for the snake to finish before moving it.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

"Wow isn't this incredible!" he wrote.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

The graphic images come after Mr McKenzie shared a video of a python eating a large bird on another residents' clothesline.

He warned homeowners to be cautious about leaving birdseed outside, as it could attract hungry snakes looking for their next meal.

More Stories

editors picks offbeat sunshine coast snake catchers 24/7 wildlife
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three arrested over gunpoint robbery

        premium_icon Three arrested over gunpoint robbery

        Crime A man who forced a woman to drive him home after robbing her at gunpoint has been arrested

        Mum latest arrest in brother’s $1m drug scandal

        premium_icon Mum latest arrest in brother’s $1m drug scandal

        Crime Mum charged with taking part in sons' alleged drug scandal

        How Caba junior pushes his limits by answering surf’s call

        How Caba junior pushes his limits by answering surf’s call

        News Raised at Cabarita, Sebastian Bungate learnt to surf at Byron Bay

        Man found dead

        premium_icon Man found dead

        News Missing man John Rigby found dead