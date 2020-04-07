‘Massively inconvenienced’: Tweed man blocked 50m from home

Tweed Heads resident Campbell Kyle lives just 50m from the Queensland border. Photo: Scott Powick

A QUICK trip to the supermarket ended in frustration for Tweed's Campbell Kyle last week.

The retiree tried to return home from his weekly grocery shop but was confronted with the unexpected sight of roadblocks.

Mr Kyle's house is just 50m from the Queensland border in Kent St, Tweed Heads.

The Queensland border cuts through Kent St, where roadblocks were set up, preventing Mr Kyle from returning to his home on the other side of the barriers.

Tweed Heads resident Campbell Kyle becomes a stranded driver as he tries to enter NSW at the Queensland Border. Due to border closure he is unable to drive the 50 metres to his home. Photo: Scott Powick

Mr Kyle said he used to turn right onto Kent St and drive north to Dixon St to get to Tweed Mall.

Now he has to drive south to Kennedy Dr before he can head north on Wharf St to get to the shops.

Mr Kyle understood why Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk closed the border but said it was poorly planned.

"I had gone out to do a quick shop and when I returned, I couldn't get through," Mr Kyle said.

"A bit of forewarning would have been appreciated. I was 50m away and I couldn't get to my house.

"People understand it's a lock down thing, but in hindsight, government departments need to communicate properly and adequately about what they're doing.

"I take this seriously, I've had cancer … so I'm susceptible and I shield myself and stay home."

He said locals who lived and worked close to the NSW-Queensland border had been "massively inconvenienced".

"There are people who live further out at Terranora, Byron (Bay), Chinderah, who cross into Queensland using side streets, but they can't get into Queensland that way either," he said.

"It has added a lot of time for people getting to work.

"They should have done it (closed the border) at Chinderah or even back further towards Pottsville, because a lot of people work across the border.

"That's why there's so much traffic on the M1 every day."

Mr Kyle said another frustrating factor was how the border closure was enforced.

"You come to these roadblocks and I would say there would have been 30 cops standing there.

"They weren't two to three metres apart. They were hunched over, hands in pockets, just standing there.

"Here's everyone practising self-distancing, they should be setting an example."