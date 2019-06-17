Master woodcrafters to show off amazing abilities

The best woodworkers in the Tweed will be showcased at the Woodcrafters Show and Competition.

THE region's best master woodcrafters will be on display at Murwillumbah Showgrounds for the Woodcraft Show and Competition.

The show will feature more than 200 handmade timber items, ranging from pens, clocks, bowls, platters, furniture to amazing sculptural pieces.

Many of them will be available for purchase.

This is the third year a combined event has been organised that includes the Tweed Valley and Richmond woodcrafting clubs.

Independent judges will award prizes on Friday night, including the coveted Best in Show, which was won last year by Jim Lyttle from the Tweed club.

The Woodcraft Show will be open to the public on the Saturday only and entry is free.

Secretary Margaret Ealand of the Tweed Valley Woodcrafters Association said the club was a friendly and inclusive environment where members meet socially and share their ideas.

"The general public and timber enthusiasts come from far and wide to participate or to have a look at the incredible turned, carved or scrolled wooden items,” she said.

"Many of which will be for sale on the day at reasonable prices.”

Gates open from 9am to 3pm on June 29.

Entry to the TVWA clubhouse is from Banner St, Murwillumbah.