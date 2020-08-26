‘Mastermind’ tradie trumps dumb buy with even dumber theft

Police have been left perplexed by the actions of a tradie who stole Kia plates to put on a Holden Commodore he bought off Facebook Marketplace

Police have been left perplexed by the actions of a tradie who stole Kia plates to put on a Holden Commodore he bought off Facebook Marketplace

A Caboolture teenager jumped the gun by purchasing a used Holden Commodore off Facebook Marketplace, before he'd ever held a licence.

The car arrived from New South Wales without a licence plate, but 19-year-old concreter Ben Pedersen didn't let that deter him.

Caboolture teen Ben Pedersen pleaded guilty to three charges, including stealing. Picture: Facebook

The Caboolture Magistrates Court heard Pederson snuck into a train station and stole the registration plates from a Kia Rio, a choice that perplexed police prosecutor Peter Mitchelson.

"This is not the action of a criminal mastermind," Sgt Mitchelson said.

"You would have thought he'd at least have taken the plates from another Commodore.

"He'll certainly never be the chairman of BHP."

Pederson then took the car to south Caboolture, where police officers spotted him hooning and doing burnouts on July 15.

The young man pleaded guilty to driving without a license, stealing, and driving an unregistered vehicle.

He was fined $300, disqualified from obtaining a driver's license for three months, and no conviction was recorded.

Originally published as 'Mastermind' teen trumps dumb buy with even dumber theft