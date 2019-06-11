Menu
CLUB CHAMPIONS: South Tweed Bowls Club Ladies Pairs champions Sally Hickman And Cheryl Moran.
Bowls

Mates take out South Tweed title

Michael Doyle
by
11th Jun 2019 5:00 AM

BOWLS: They have been friends and partners on the green for many years, and a new crown has added to their sweet success.

Cheryl Moran and Sally Hickman have taken the South Tweed Bowls Club championship for the Open Ladies Pairs. The two were able to hold off runners up, Dell O'Neill and Sue Johnston.

The Tweed bowlers have been playing together for roughly a decade, and it was their knowledge of each other's game which got them the title.

"We get on well and we communicate well,” Hickman said.

That is part of bowls, if you communicate well to tend to play well.

"She (Moran) tells me the shot I need to play and I tell her, and by listening it helps us play well.”

Hickman said she always enjoyed taking the green with her team mate, and said she looks forward to many more years together.

"We are very good friends and that helps when playing,” she said.

"When you get along with the person you play with, it helps.”

The next step for the pair is competing at the Champion of Champions tournament, however the pair are yet to decide if they will participate this season.

