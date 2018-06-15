Matthew Armitage has captured his moment

BLUES MAN: Before joining Pete Murray for a national tour, Tweed musician Matthew Armitage will launch his new album New Tide in Coolangatta on June 16.

BLUES MAN: Before joining Pete Murray for a national tour, Tweed musician Matthew Armitage will launch his new album New Tide in Coolangatta on June 16. Trent Mitchell

A POETIC and captivating blues sound is about to sweep the Tweed, and the source is local man Matthew Armitage.

Originally from Duneeden, Armitage has now settled on the Tweed and settled on an arresting sound that channels the traditional blues aesthetic while weaving innovative contemporary flavours to create a style of his own.

Music has been Armitage's life since he first developed a taste for blues and rock'n'roll listening to his father's records at an early age.

In the past few years that ear has been developed to the point where Armitage has fashioned his own unique acoustic and electric guitar style, flashing angular techniques, tunings and percussive elements that have elevated the dynamism of his music above the expected fare of your standard blues act.

Armitage's debut album New Tide, released yesterday, is a testament to all the work he has put in to create something that manages to process his influences to create something signature.

New Tide is very much the journey to find just how Matthew Armitage's songs and records should sound. It is a collection of his realisations and the positive affirmations along that journey, sourcing inspiration for exploration, the surf, van life and new love.

The first single off the album, titled Love From Afar, is a neat overview of Armitage's creation, inspired by the early days of rock'n'roll where the lines between gospel, hillbilly and blues were not so well defined.

Armitage said capturing a song, especially one like Love From Afar that takes years to develop, is like capturing a photo just at the right moment in time.

"Songs are always evolving - getting it right is like catching a perfect photo,” he says.

"You've got to know when to click the shutter and get into the studio and record the song.”

Armitage believes he clicked the shutter on Love From Afar at just the right time,

"I got lucky with that one,” he said. "I kept it for a while and I'm really happy with how it turned out in the studio. I really enjoyed trying to give it perspective.”

Armitage is currently touring the country with Pete Murray on the Australian icon's Heartbeats tour that comes to Twin Towns on Friday, July 6.

Armitage will launch New Tide at The Rails in Byron Bay on Friday, June 15 and Maverick Art Space in Coolangatta on Saturday, June 16.