‘May as well ruin everything else’: Local’s thoughts on QLD tourists

COVID-19 Restrictions In Place For Northern NSW Over Fears Of Coronavirus Cluster Outbreak

COVID-19 Restrictions In Place For Northern NSW Over Fears Of Coronavirus Cluster Outbreak

Frustration from Northern Rivers locals towards our northern friends has been made clear.

The Northern Star asked “With the Greater Brisbane lockdown lifted at noon, should tourist be allowed to come into Northern NSW?”

The response on Facebook was an overwhelming 98 nos to 29 yes.

>> FOR THE LATEST COVID INFORMATION CLICK HERE

“Why not? They’ve ruined Bluesfest, may as well ruin everything else,” Darren Bridge said in the comments.

Katie Martin said “no” as well, claiming “they caused our restrictions.”

“We have cases here in Byron and Ballina now due to Queenslanders. Simple,” she said.

Jodie Davies had similar sentiments.

“No way considering they’re the reason we are in this position today,” she said.

Geoff Gluyas from the Gold Coast made a joke to turn the situation back on New South Wales.

“Us Qlders are coming down in droves, give you a lockdown in a weeks time and then we will shut our borders to YOU!” he said.

Merv Galbraith had a different response and hoped people would stop fighting over borders.

“People seem to forget, we are all Aussies regardless of where we live or what boundaries there are between us,” he said.

“People don't knowingly go around giving others Covid.

“Well I would hope not. It’s sad that this has happened and the government for whatever reason deems it necessary for us to take these steps.”

He said he believed until people were stopped from entering the country the “saga will continue.”

“We can control it if there is no outside influence,” he said.

“I hear, if it hasn’t started, Victoria is going to allow 800 people in a week from overseas.

“We will see how that pans out.

“Anyway, at the moment, whether you believe in it or not, the rules have been laid out. Adhere or suffer the consequences.”