Mayor announces new sustainability awards

Spreading the message about the Tweed Sustainability Awards at the World Environment Day event at Murwillumbah on Sunday were Council's Unit Coordinator for Natural Resource Management, Jane Lofthouse and Project Officer for Biodiversity, Michael Corke.

Spreading the message about the Tweed Sustainability Awards at the World Environment Day event at Murwillumbah on Sunday were Council's Unit Coordinator for Natural Resource Management, Jane Lofthouse and Project Officer for Biodiversity, Michael Corke.

TWEED Shire Council Mayor Katie Milne has celebrated World Environment Day by announcing the inaugural Tweed Sustainability Awards.

Cr Milne urged individuals, businesses, farmers, building projects, clubs, groups or events which help protect and enhance the Tweed's natural environment to nominate themselves for the awards.

She said the awards provide an opportunity to "celebrate and promote the amazing initiatives of our community that are making a positive change”.

"It's a chance for us to share the stories about what is being done across our community to protect and enhance our internationally significant environment and mitigate the impacts of climate change for current and future generations," she said.

"These awards are to show how much we appreciate and value the people, groups, schools and businesses across the Tweed who are working every day to reduce their environmental impact.”

Cr Milne said sustainability meant balancing environmental, economic and social impacts to satisfy the needs of the present without affecting future generations.

Council's Program Leader of Sustainability Debbie Firestone said she was looking forward to seeing the fantastic showcase of nominations come through.

"Each nomination sends a message that sustainability is important for the whole community and we would encourage anyone across the Tweed to nominate themselves, or someone else for one of these awards," she said.

There are three award categories, with people or groups able to nominate for one or all three. These include the:

Regenerative Agriculture Award

Wildlife and Habitat Conservation Award

Tweed Sustainability Award

There will also be an opportunity for the community to vote on their favourite entry vi people's choice voting.

Nominations close at 4.30pm on Monday September 2 2019 and award winners will be announced on Friday November 15.

For more information and to nominate for the awards visit http://www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/SustainabilityAwards or see Council's Facebook page for a video about the awards.