Mayor calls for air pollution testing at Gold Coast Airport

AIR QUALITY: Tweed Shire Council is questioning the impact of air pollution from Gold Coast Airport on residents on both sides of the border.

AIR QUALITY: Tweed Shire Council is questioning the impact of air pollution from Gold Coast Airport on residents on both sides of the border. SCOTT POWICK

TWEED Shire Council is questioning the impact of air pollution from Gold Coast Airport on residents on both sides of the border.

On Thursday, council unanimously supported writing to the New South Wales EPA to ask for a comprehensive air quality monitoring test to be undertaken in Tweed Heads, Banora Point and Kingscliff to determine if any air traffic pollution from the airport is creating health impacts.

Mayor Katie Milne said she was disappointed at the lack of air quality monitoring in the Tweed to date.

"It's of great concern that there hasn't been monitoring of air quality at this site,” Cr Milne said.

"There's no monitoring for NSW residents, the closest is at Springbrook 80km away.

"I don't know why on earth we've been missing out so long and it's appalling that we haven't had this.”

Gold Coast Airport has indicated in its master plan that air quality monitoring would most likely be carried out on-site.

Cr Ron Cooper said he would prefer independent testing to help alleviate residents' concerns about potential health impacts.