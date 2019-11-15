Mayor calls for alternative to fireworks

TWEED Mayor Katie Milne believes fireworks are no longer the best way to celebrate, and she wants the community to back her.

The Mayor will put forth a motion next Thursday at the council meeting, calling for organisations to consider other ways to celebrate which are less harmful to animals.

Cr Milne said there were serious concerns for the welfare of animals, both domestic and wild, especially approaching the holiday season.

“Fireworks are fun for humans but it seem as if they are probably more like a war zone for our native wildlife and domestic animals,” she said.

One of the most popular times of the year for firework celebrations is New Year's Eve.

The Tweed Mayor said recent bushfires and the forecast of little rain meant she had concerns with events which were wanting to use fireworks.

“With no decent rain predicted until late January and the fires expected to burn until then, I am very concerned about this potential fire hazard at New Year's Eve,” Cr Milne said.

“There are other way to celebrate such as laser light shows, lantern parades, music and dance parties.”