23°
News

Mayor calls for railway as rail trail support grows

Aisling Brennan and Hamish Broome | 19th May 2017 12:41 PM
RAILWAY LINES: North Coast Destination Network chairman Cameron Arnold with Ballina MP Tamara Smith and Northern Rivers Rail Trail treasurer Maree Lawton and president Pat Grier all want to see the project move forward.
RAILWAY LINES: North Coast Destination Network chairman Cameron Arnold with Ballina MP Tamara Smith and Northern Rivers Rail Trail treasurer Maree Lawton and president Pat Grier all want to see the project move forward. Claudia Jambor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Tweed Shire Mayor wants an investigation into whether the existing railway could be reopened despite support for the Northern Rivers Rail Trail continuing to gather momentum.

Mayor Katie Milne's renewed call for action comes as the 13th anniversary of the last train leaving Lismore railway station for Sydney was marked this week.

During the April 20 council meeting, Cr Milne lost her proposal to commission a report on the potential to construct a rail trail alongside the existing rail lines, allowing for the preservation of the rail lines, instead of the current rail trail plan to build over existing lines.

A month on from the meeting, Cr Milne said she still as committed as ever to the possibility of an operational railway line in the Tweed.

"Most everyone I speak to, sees $13m for such frivolity as a slap in the face to our hundreds of disadvantaged and homeless people, especially after our floods,” Cr Milne said, referring to the current $13 million grant application council lodged to the state and federal governments to fund 24km of the rail trail from Murwillumbah to Crabbes Creek.

"I suspect the community would blockade any removal of the rail lines. Public transport is just too important, especially for our frail and aging population.

"At twice the estimated cost than for any other rail in the world, these costings need an independent review by a proper rail construction company, not a road building company.”

But council's director of engineering David Oxenham discouraged council to do the investigation because of the impact it might have on the grant application.

"If council continues along this line it will severely compromise this application,” Mr Oxenham said.

"I'm not a railway expert but putting a railway back on the existing line as well as having dual trail would cost more than the proposed $13m.”

North Coast Destination Network chairman Cameron Arnold said he was grateful for Tweed Shire Council's commitment to the rail trail.

"It's taken a couple attempts to get the State Government to actually give significant evidence they will match that funding but that was given at the last application,” Mr Arnold said.

"I believe we will hear back from them any time now and we are very confident.”

While Byron Shire Council hasn't been as supportive in the planning, Mr Arnold said he believed with the help of Richmond, Lismore and Tweed councils, the rail trail will be up and running sooner rather than later.

"It's got to happen, it's got to go ahead,” he said.

"Surely if we squeeze it into Byron, they'll realise how good it can be.”

AT A GLANCE

The Casino to Murwillumbah Rail Line was opened in 1894. It was a single-track, standard-gauge railway line spanning 130km through the four local government areas of Byron, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed.

It originally had 24 stations and passed through a umber of regional centres including Lismore, Bangalow, Byron Bay, Mullumbimby and Murwillumbah.

A daily return express passenger train - XPT - service between Murwillumbah and Casino, and continuing to Sydney, operated from 1990 to 2004, when the NSW Government ended rail services.

A replacement bus service has been in operation ever since.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  ballina shire council byron shire council katie milne lismore shire council north coast destination network northern rivers rail trail rail trail tweed shire council

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Mayor calls for railway as rail trail support grows

Mayor calls for railway as rail trail support grows

The Tweed Shire Council waiting to see if it receives a $13m grant for the rail trail.

Mayoral Flood Appeal round one applications close Friday

South Murwillumbah Prospero Street Butchers resembles a war zone as Alfred Smith hoses mud and slush out due to heavy flooding after Thursday nights rain deluge caused the Tweed River to break its banks.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

There's still time to apply for the assistance.

Council to face LEC over Water DA

The 6m truck which is currently in use for the water extraction on Urliup Rd.

Council voted against the DA for Urliup Rd.

Tweed students sell their wares at market

Crabbes Creek Public School students Donovan and Olive are getting ready to sell their pet rocks on market day.

Help support Tweed students in their latest business venture.

Local Partners

Mayoral Flood Appeal round one applications close Friday

Applications close soon for the financial assistance from Mayoral Flood Appeal.

Tweed students sell their wares at market

Crabbes Creek Public School students Donovan and Olive are getting ready to sell their pet rocks on market day.

Help support Tweed students in their latest business venture.

Gig guide: Get the blues in Broadbeach

Russell Morris will perform at The Star Gold Coast as part of Blues on Broadbeach on Friday, May 19

Festival fun and top shelf gigs

Tweed's weekend gig guide

Wally and the Gators play Club Banora on Saturday night

What's on in the Tweed

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Karl Stefanovic slammed for 'flaunting' new girlfriend

MELBOURNE comedian and radio host Meshel Laurie has slammed Karl Stefanovic for flaunting his new relationship with model and shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough

Chris Cornell’s bleak final Facebook post

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the band's concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Footage of Cornell performing his last ever concert emerges online

MasterChef’s oldest contestant out after prawn dish disaster

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Wednesday May 3* MasterChef's 2017 Queensland contestants Nicole Stevenson, Ben Ungermann and Benita Orwell. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two Ipswich contestants go head to head

Baywatch stars address dating rumours

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario at the 'Baywatch' photo call at Bondi Beach.

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario address reports about love lives.

Bay scammer sells fake Justin Bieber, Adele tickets online

A woman sold fake Justin Bieber, Adele and Formula 1 concert tickets on Gumtree.

The ticket scammer ended up in court.

Dan & Steph to meet man behind the mystery bottle

A bottled message from Bermagui, NSW made it to the shores of Fraser Island, and into the hands of local Dan and Steph Mulheron.

The Mulherons intend to meet the elusive fisherman.

Rocking out for Tweed's flood recovery

A HELPING HAND: The Round Mountain Girls will donate their time to flood recovery at Condong on Sunday.

Top local bands put on gig to raise money for flood victims

Second Opportunity - Collapsed Contract

11/7-9 Stapylton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

Admire the panoramic hinterland and ocean views from your private top floor balcony. This property is perfectly positioned within a short stroll to the white sands...

Coastal Contemporary Design

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $520,000-$565...

Sure to impress the owner occupier this as new home is opposite the Park and Backing on to a Nature Reserve -luxury living without the hefty price tag. Spanning...

Renovated Apartment Directly Opposite Kirra Beach and the Surf Club

10/22 Marine Parade, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 1 1 1 $385,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 20TH MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM On the third level of the highly sought 'Kirra Gardens' complex this renovated apartment is priced...

Private, Double Storey Family Home Just minutes from the Sand

4 Attinga Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 1 3 Auction On-Site

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 20TH MAY 1:00 - 1:30PM Enjoying the best of both worlds, this home is surrounded by natural bushland in a quiet cul-de-sac...

Renovated Family Home with Stunning Broadwater, Ocean and Hinterland Views

24 Banora Terrace, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 3 $645,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 20TH MAY 2:00 - 2:30PM This fantastic family home offers luxurious living at the end of a private cul-de-sac on a fully...

Ultimate Lifestyle Property with 35m of Tweed River Frontage and Direct Deepwater Access

22 Sandpiper Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 2 2 Auction On-Site

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND MAY 20TH 11:00 - 11:30AM An exceptional lifestyle opportunity awaits in this brick and tile waterfront residence. Offering over...

Well Maintained Apartment a Short Walk to the Heart of Coolangatta

18/72 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 2 $440,000 ...

FIRST INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 20TH MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything...

Single Level, Low Maintenance Living approx 1.5km from Kirra Beach

2/36 Bambaroo Crescent, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $419,000

This three bedroom, brick and tile rear duplex offers a low maintenance lifestyle in popular 'Endless Summer Estate'. Approximately 1.5 kilometres from the...

&#39;Currumbin Sands&#39; Apartment with Ocean Views and Direct Beach Access

99/955 Gold Coast Highway, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 2 1 $649,000

Relax on the North-East facing balcony and enjoy the stunning views which incorporate the Ocean, parkland and Currumbin Estuary. This stunning, two bedroom...

The Choice Is Yours. Develop, Renovate or Invest.

9 Rob Roy Crescent, Kingscliff 2487

House 5 2 2 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 20TH MAY 1:00 - 1:30PM This dual living home with expansive ocean views to the north over Cook Island and sunset views of Mt...

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Musician's house goes on the market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!