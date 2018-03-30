Mayor calls for strength one year on from devastating flood

FLOOD: Mayor Katie Milne briefed Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull about the flood in the days after the disaster.

FLOOD: Mayor Katie Milne briefed Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull about the flood in the days after the disaster. SCOTT POWICK

ONE year ago today we watched as the waters rose and rose, climbing the banks and eventually the walls of our homes and businesses.

On that night and on the days that were to come the resilience of our community was tested, with families and individuals struggling to cope.

As the waters receded we surveyed the devastation and began the process of cleaning up. The mud was everywhere but in many situations was the least of worries. Dreams were lost. Hope was lost. In the worst situations, lives were lost.

It was at this point the true character of our community came shining through. People left their homes to check on their neighbours.

Tumbulgum residents Victor Hunt and his wife Kathleen Hunt start the long clean up process after flood waters on the Tweed Valley Way crosed into their home.Photo Scott Powick Daily News SCOTT POWICK

They started organising and cleaning up. They shared meals, washed each other's clothes and opened their homes to strangers.

They offered shoulders to cry on and strong backs to bend to the task. Within a short time we had mobilised.

Volunteers went door to door, checking that nobody had been missed. Strangers picked up shovels and laboured for days, finding deep, abiding friendships under the mud and debris.

Needed items from clothing and household goods to toys and food and funds were generously donated.

This spirit, this energy, this unquestioned call to duty and action for the greater good of the community was phenomenal.

Both in my official capacity as Mayor and personally as a member of this community I would like to say thank you to everyone who lent a hand, and especially acknowledge those who put their own lives on the line rescuing others.

We recognise that for many of us the recovery goes on.

A House Boat is safely secured in the back streets of Tumbulgum after the Tweed River borke its banks during the heavy rain on Thursday.Photo Scott Powick Daily News SCOTT POWICK

The events of one year ago were only the beginning of a process which continues to play out. There are those who lost their homes or lost their businesses and those who are still learning how to go on without lost friends and family.

We understand that healing takes time. Our message to you is that spirit and energy to help and care is still strong.

As a community we will face hardship again, unfortunately this is a fact of life and we must learn to deal with this even more so with climate change now.

Following the events of one year ago however we can all be sure that we are not alone, that we will endure together and learn to be stronger than ever before.

We showed that we can be a true community in the way we came together, the way we reached out and the way we supported each other in a flood a love of love far greater than the flood of mud.