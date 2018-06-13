Menu
HEALTH: The debate over where to relocate the Tweed Hospital continues.
Mayor calls on state to reconsider Tweed Hospital site

Aisling Brennan
by
13th Jun 2018 8:00 AM

TWEED Mayor Katie Milne is pleading with the NSW Government to reconsider relocating the hospital south and instead expand the current Tweed Hospital site.

Cr Milne told Tweed Daily News she couldn't understand why the State Government hadn't worked harder to maintain the current Tweed Heads site.

"My biggest concern is the Tweed Heads residents, hundreds and hundreds of Tweed Heads residents have moved into the area to be close to the hospital in their senior years,” she said.

"They have invested their life savings in that area. (The hospital) can expand, they don't have to stay on their own site. They could buy up properties around that area and they could save a whole heap of money.

"They could potentially work with the bowling club and council.”

Despite the State Government having stated the Tweed Hospital site was no longer suitable, Cr Milne said it made more sense to have the new hospital remain north of the Tweed River.

"It's never going to equal the density north of the river,” she said.

"Yes, there is development down the coast but there's also more development north of the river with AreaE, Terranora and Cobaki.”

The council is holding community consultation to assist councillors in their deliberations on the preferred site of the proposed new hospital.

Greens mayor Katie Milne is calling on the state government to keep the Tweed Hospital where it is.
The community has a chance to participate in the selection of the site of Tweed Valley Hospital, through the council's Tweed Reference Group, which is aimed at helping councillors make informed decisions when discussing possible site locations with the State Government.

"At the moment we're not being informed at that level,” Mayor Katie Milne said.

"We can be better informed with the issues the community is concerned with. We can have a discussion with the community so we get a broad range of community members.”

Applications for the reference group closed on June 8. No date has yet been set for the first meeting.

All seven councillors will be joining the Tweed Council Reference Group.

