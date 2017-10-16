24°
Entertainment

Mayor fires back at Peter Garrett after Sunshine Coast jibe

by Greg Stolz, The Courier-Mail

GOLD Coast Mayor Tom Tate has gone all "power and passion" on Peter Garrett after the Midnight Oil frontman and activist sledged the Glitter Strip in the iconic band's first southeast Queensland concert of its comeback tour.

Playing the Big Pineapple gig on the Sunshine Coast in the latest stop on the Oils' The Great Circle Tour on Saturday night, Garrett heaped praise on Nambour and Cooroy Mountain but took a swipe at the Gold Coast.

"For those travelling further south tonight … why would you want to?" he asked the crowd.

"We won't go there tonight!"

Garrett also referenced the Coast in the Oils' anti-development song, Dreamworld.

Cr Tate today hit back in a jibe at Garrett's previous life as a federal Labor minister in the Rudd and Gillard governments, which saw him responsible for the deadly 'pink batts' home insulation program.

"I'm going to send him a postage stamp so he can write down everything he achieved, as a federal minister, on the back of it," the mayor fumed.

Photos
View Photo Gallery Submit your image to this Gallery
 

It's not the first time the proud Gold Coaster has taken a celebrity to task for bagging his city.

Last month, he let fly at Today show host Karl Stefanovic who threatened to boycott the Logies over the 'disgusting' decision to move them from Melbourne to the Gold Coast.

"It is offensive that people think the Gold Coast is tacky," Cr Tate fired back.

"I could turn around and say it would be a fitting venue for a tacky industry …"

In 2013, Mayor Tate told pop star Justin Bieber to clean up the mess after he graffitied the wall of the QT Hotel in Surfers Paradise.

Midnight Oil has previously taken potshots at the Gold Coast in their song lyrics.

Referencing Surfers Paradise in their hit Bells and Horns In the Back of Beyond, Garrett sings: "Paradise, it's a surfer's world and flashing lights and real estate, with one last wave, ahhh get up and run, 'cause there's a beach lies quiet near the open sea'.

As reported by The Courier-Mail yesterday, Peter Garrett also took aim at Pauline Hanson.

During Sleep he added the line: 'And Pauline wants to take your vote away/ What a dopey broad she is' - referring to the One Nation leader's plan to raise the legal voting age.

Topics:  conservaton development editors picks gold coast midnight oil peter garrett sunshine coast

News Corp Australia
