Mayor launches Christmas appeal

AS MANY Tweed residents get ready to celebrate Christmas, Mayor Katie Milne is calling on everyone to think about giving a little bit extra this festive season.

The annual Mayoral Christmas Appeal was launched last week, with Cr Milne choosing Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers and homeless support groups You Have a Friend and Fred's Place as her three chosen charities.

"Christmas is a beautiful time to show our love and generosity to family and friends, but it's also important to remember that many of our residents are struggling badly, and many species in our shire are on the brink of extinction,” Cr Milne said.

"It's easy to get wrapped up in the joy of the moment and forget that others are doing it tough.

"The annual Mayoral Christmas/New Year Appeal is a reminder that others need our help - including our injured wildlife. Even a small gesture will make the world of difference to those less fortunate.”

Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers, a volunteer group that rescues native animals, received 2000 calls in the last financial year.

Both Fred's Place, a St Vincent de Paul Society facility, and You Have a Friend offer support services for people who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness.

Items can be dropped at council offices in Tumbulgum Road, Murwillumbah or Brett Street, Tweed Heads. Donations will be accepted until the end of January.

Anyone wishing to make monetary donations is asked to contact the agencies directly:

Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers - www.tvwc.org.au/ donate.php or phone (02)66724789

You Have a Friend - www.youhaveafriend. com.au/sponsorship or phone (07)55242008

Fred's Place - phone (07)55361906