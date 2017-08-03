Mayor to ban filming in civic centres

FILMING PERMITTED: Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry speaks with the media after the special meeting over the filming of Aquaman at Hastings Point.

MAYOR Katie Milne is pushing to ban filming inside the Tweed and Murwillumbah council civic centre buildings on the back of the media frenzy surrounding Aquaman.

Cr Milne said the call to restrict filming by any organisation, including the media, follows her disdain of how news film crews reacted at last month's special meeting of the Tweed Coast Reserves Trust concerning the filming of the Warner Bros $160 million blockbuster Aquaman, which is currently being filmed at Hastings Point headland.

"It was shocking to walk into the council meeting and, unbeknownst to me or the other councillors, be faced with three huge TV cameras on tripods and a wall of intensely bright flood lights,” Cr Milne said.

"It was a media circus. This is a workplace. We have very important issues we need to deal with at these meetings and it was incredibly distracting.”

On July 20 the council deferred its decision about restricting filming within council civic centres after corporate services director Liz Collyer objected to the ban.

"It's a bit of a complex one because the councillors are not the tenant, it's the actual council staff who are the tenant,” Ms Collyer said.

"It's an operational matter rather than a policy matter because the civic centres, the actual buildings where council staff work from, the public officer is the tenant there, not the council.”

Cr Milne agreed to defer the decision until the next meeting on August 17.

The current policy states there is to be no filming while a meeting is held.

"Filming in the chamber is prohibited now during meetings but the public officer decided that it was okay to film in the chamber before the meeting started, which was very disconcerting to walk into,” Cr Milne said.