Mayoral flood appeal needs support to reach $100,000

Mount St Patts students Lachlan and Jaxon Thomas wanted to pitch in and help clean up efforts at Chinderah on Monday after the Tweed floods.

RESIDENTS are being asked to dig deep and donate to help those worst affected by the flood.

Tweed Shire Council has launched the Tweed Mayoral Appeal, with $30,000 already generously donated. .

But much more is needed to reach the grand total of $100,000.

Mayor Katie Milne said more help was needed to provide assistance to victims of the flood.

"The Tweed is a wonderful and diverse community but it's not an affluent one and given the scale of the devastation we desperately need help to get back on our feet,” she said.

"The support and bravery of this community has been extraordinary. It would make all the difference if the wider community got behind our recovery efforts with financial support to help Tweed residents who've suffered through this epic disaster.”

Donations are tax deductible and contributors are encouraged to retain a record of their transaction for tax purposes.

Donate to Tweed Shire Council - Mayor Appeal Fund:

BSB: 062-580

Account: 10370281.