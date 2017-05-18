Mayoral Flood Appeal round one applications close Friday

South Murwillumbah Prospero Street Butchers resembles a war zone as Alfred Smith hoses mud and slush out due to heavy flooding after Thursday nights rain deluge caused the Tweed River to break its banks.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

APPLICATIONS are closing for the the first round of the Mayoral Flood Appeal as donations hit close to $250,000.

Flood affected residents have until 4.30pm on Friday, May 19 to apply for the assistance through council, with the first round of funding being distributed by May 29.

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne said she urged anyone affected by the floods to apply no matter how badly their properties were damaged.

Mark Raynhan, Bruce Castles and Julie Castles from Tumbulgum put the Help Run Out of Wine sign after heavy flooding on Thursday night caused the Tweed River to break its banks.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News SCOTT POWICK

"The Tweed is a wonderful and diverse community but it's not an affluent one, and given the scale of the devastation we desperately need help to get back on our feet,” Cr Milne said.

"The support and bravery of this community has been extraordinary. It would make all the difference if the wider community got behind our recovery efforts with financial support to help Tweed residents who've suffered through this epic disaster.”

Round two of the Mayoral Flood Fund applications open Monday, June 19 and close at 4.30pm on Friday, July 7.

To apply, visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/FloodApplication or email tsc@tweed.nsw.gov.au

Applications can also be handed in at council offices at Tweed Heads and Murwillumbah or the Flood Recovery Centre at the Murwillumbah Community Centre, Nullum Street. Council will keep the original application and provide you with a hard copy for your records.