M'bah FC back on winner's list

WARNING GIVEN: M'bah captain Ben Waldon (left) is touch and go for tomorrow's match against Burleigh. Scott Powick

Murwillumbah FC has put itself back on the path to a finals return after the club picked up its first win of the season last week over Mudgeeraba in the Gold Coast Premier League.

Captain Ben Waldon helped himself to a hat-trick to ignite Warning's season which had started sluggishly with three losses from three matches.

Waldon's availability for tomorrow's home clash against undefeated Burleigh Bulldogs was up in the air this week due to a hamstring complaint, but the 32-year-old veteran striker said the club was well-equipped to fill the void should he not suit up for the match.

"Hopefully I'll be fit to play but there are plenty of boys who can step up and fill that role,” Waldon said.

Waldon, who is in his fourth year with the club, said Murwillumbah FC was finally starting to mesh as a playing group after a poor start to the season.

"We've started pretty slow losing our first couple, but we've got a new squad - I think we've probably got five or six new players from last year plus a couple of boys from America and Chile,” Waldon said.

"It all seemed to click on the weekend.”

The club's next month of football could make or break season 2018, with its next four fixtures coming against the league's powerhouse clubs in Burleigh, Surfers, Broadbeach and Gold Coast Knights.

"Finals is the goal. With it being a shorter season this year, our next four games against the big four are critical,” Waldon said.

"We need to take some points where we can and hit the ground running coming into the second half of the season.”

- Murwillumbah FC play host to Burleigh tomorrow (Saturday, May 19) at 3pm at Jim Divine Field.