Menu
Login
Sport

M'bah hockey star celebrates win

TOP SKILLS: Dylan Wotherspoon takes on Harmanpreet Singh in the Odisha Mens Hockey World League match against India.
TOP SKILLS: Dylan Wotherspoon takes on Harmanpreet Singh in the Odisha Mens Hockey World League match against India. Koen Suyk
Liana Turner
by

MURWILLUMBAH'S own Dylan Wotherspoon was among a team of thrilled Kookaburras when they claimed a World League Final win against Argentina this week.

The Australians claimed a 2-1 win in the match, which left them ranked as world number one at the finals in India on Monday.

Wotherspoon, who attended Wollumbin High School and began his hockey journey in Murwillumbah, has been playing for the Kookaburras for the past three years.

He embraced the win, and said it was a great kick-start for the team ahead of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

"For the time being it's a really good night to finish the year getting this ranking,” he said.

He said the team was looking to keep that top spot ahead of - and during - the Commonwealth Games.

"We want to be the best,” Wotherspoon said.

"We want to keep that high ranking.

"From the start of the year we've made really good steps.”

Wotherspoon felt the Tweed was a "particularly special place”, but said his family's support had the greatest impact on his sporting success.

He said the team was taking a break over Christmas before preparing to play The Netherlands in Perth in late January.

Blake Govers claimed the first goal for the Kookaburras in the final match, followed with Argentina's sole point after one minute.

Jeremy Hayward secured the Aussies' win.

Tweed Daily News
Rare Tweed species hanging on to the edge

Rare Tweed species hanging on to the edge

Botanists have shed light on the remarkable comeback of two rare plant species native to the Tweed, which had been on the brink of extinction

Mayor launches Christmas appeal

TIME FOR GIVING: Tweed Mayor Katie Milne has launched the annual Mayoral Christmas Appeal.

Can you give a little extra this Christmas?

Tweed Valley sailors brave strong winds

RIVER RUN: Tweed Valley Sailing Club conducted its fifth race of the Summer Pointscore Series on Sunday.

Tweed Valley Sailing Club faced strong winds for summer series

Four things to do on the Tweed this weekend

There are plenty of festivities on the Tweed this weekend.

Christmas fun, giant water fight and valley markets

Local Partners

Clean slate for tennis club after fire

Tennis Terranora is slowly bouncing back after a fire gutted their club

Cabarita sisters will take on hockey's finest

WORKING TOGETHER: Savannah and Madison Fitzpatrick have both been named in the Hockeyroos 2018 National Senior Women's Squad.

Tweed Coast sisters make Hockeyroos National Senior Women's Squad

Yamba athlete on track to Commonwealth Games

Celia Sullohern reacts after winning the Zatopek Womens 10,000m race at the 57th edition of Zatopek athletic championships at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne, Thursday, December 14, 2017.

Celia Sullohern earns automatic selection in Australian team.