M'bah hockey star celebrates win

TOP SKILLS: Dylan Wotherspoon takes on Harmanpreet Singh in the Odisha Mens Hockey World League match against India. Koen Suyk

MURWILLUMBAH'S own Dylan Wotherspoon was among a team of thrilled Kookaburras when they claimed a World League Final win against Argentina this week.

The Australians claimed a 2-1 win in the match, which left them ranked as world number one at the finals in India on Monday.

Wotherspoon, who attended Wollumbin High School and began his hockey journey in Murwillumbah, has been playing for the Kookaburras for the past three years.

He embraced the win, and said it was a great kick-start for the team ahead of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

"For the time being it's a really good night to finish the year getting this ranking,” he said.

He said the team was looking to keep that top spot ahead of - and during - the Commonwealth Games.

"We want to be the best,” Wotherspoon said.

"We want to keep that high ranking.

"From the start of the year we've made really good steps.”

Wotherspoon felt the Tweed was a "particularly special place”, but said his family's support had the greatest impact on his sporting success.

He said the team was taking a break over Christmas before preparing to play The Netherlands in Perth in late January.

Blake Govers claimed the first goal for the Kookaburras in the final match, followed with Argentina's sole point after one minute.

Jeremy Hayward secured the Aussies' win.