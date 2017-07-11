McDonald's store bans schoolchildren in school hours

One of the signs banning students in uniform at the McDonald's Elanora store on the southern Gold Coast. Picture: Supplied

A GOLD Coast McDonald's has banned schoolchildren from the store in school hours in what appears to be a stand against the 'Big Slack' - wagging.

McDonald's at Elanora on the southern Glitter Strip has posted prominent signs saying 'any student in school uniform will not be served between the hours of 9am-3pm'.

The signs say the ban is at the request of schools.

Neither Maccas nor local school principals would comment on the ban when contacted by Glitter Strip Bare.

But schools in the Elanora/Palm Beach area do have student attendance rates up to 2 per cent lower than the latest state average of 91.5 per cent.

