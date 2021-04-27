McDonald’s to open more restaurants

Fast-food giant McDonald’s will open its newest restaurant on Friday and has many more outlets planned.

Fast-food giant McDonald’s will open its newest restaurant on Friday and has many more outlets planned.

There will be seven new McDonald's outlets in Queensland this year, as the global fast-food giant ramps up its $600m Australian capital investment program to increase market share on the back of growing demand.

The first of the planned restaurants will open at 275 Grey St, South Brisbane in the South Bank precinct on Friday. It has already recruited 80 staff for the new 24-hour outlet which will feature a McCafe.

McDonald's South Bank will be owned and operated by Paul Finn, who currently employs over 300 Brisbane residents across four McDonald's restaurants in Annerley, Salisbury, Larapinta and now South Bank.

"The new restaurant has created jobs for residents of all ages and experience levels through a mix of crew, barista, management and maintenance roles," Mr Finn said.

The South Bank restaurant will be the global chain's 113th restaurant in Brisbane and 232nd in the state.

McDonald’s Australia national development director Diana Grossman: ‘The expansion plans reflect strong performance.’ Jane Dempster/The Australian.

The 233rd outlet in the state will be at 2028 Old Bruce Highway at Traveston, opening in May.

McDonald's Australia national development director Diana Grosmann said the group opened 19 new stores nationally in 2020.

"The expansion plans reflect the strong performance of the network through COVID-19 when drive-through and takeaway sales surged," Ms Grosmann said.

"We have looked at the right real estate opportunities and sought approval for these sites, given the business generally owns the land that we build on."

McDonald's Australia plans to add 100 stores across the country to its existing 1007-strong network by 2024 as part of its $600m expansion program.

It will also open seven stores in NSW this year, six in Victoria, four in WA and three in SA.

A mix of franchise-operated and company-owned outlets, the addition of 27 new stores this year will create about 2700 jobs, in addition to the hundreds during construction.

Among the nation's largest employers, the group has 106,000 staff, including casuals.

McDonald's Australia said it serves two million customers daily across its network of stores, 85 per cent of which are operated by franchisees.

"Our property strategy ongoing is focused on expanding drive-through and targeting suburban metro and growth locations," Ms Grosmann said.

Post-COVID-19, the group has seen a rise in demand for a contactless convenience, which will see the majority of the new restaurants now include a drive-through, McDelivery and digital ordering system.

The focus on contactless convenience is also bringing some updates to training programs.

As a Registered Training Organisation, the group offers external qualifications and traineeships while helping people into careers in the business, retail, food service or hospitality sectors.

"That training is not just about flipping burgers - our CEO Andrew Gregory came from the floor of McDonald's Australia," said Ms Grosmann, who has spent nearly a decade with the group, including a nine-month training stint in the kitchen.

Most of the new entrants are teenagers on their first job.

After-tax profit from McDonald's Australian arm fell 6 per cent to $302.7m in the 2019 calendar year with revenues at $1.68bn, according to documents lodged with ASIC in May last year.

The group also reported paying $132m in income tax to the Australian Taxation Office in 2019.

The aggressive push by McDonald's Australia comes as competitor Hungry Jack's marks its 50-year milestone, growing from one store in Perth to 440 restaurants and 20,000 staff.

Hungry Jack's founder Jack Cowin recently said he wants to increase the fast-food chain's footprint to about 700 stores.

Originally published as McDonald's to open seven new Qld restaurants