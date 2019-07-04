McGuire 'the grub' proves anything but

HIS on-field enforcer role has earnt him the nickname "the grub", but off the ground he's anything but.

An engaging and entertaining Josh McGuire was one of nine Maroons to spend time at Logan City Special School yesterday, putting smiles on faces, signing autographs and having a quick game of touch footy.

Going up against top-class athletes - including a champion 400m runner, rowers and a world No.2 tennis player - the Maroons had their work cut out.

"They have some amazing athletes out here - it's so good that everyone can get recognised," McGuire said.

"I really appreciate being brought out here. Knowing you can put a smile on someone's face, it does give you a kick.

"They had some really good skills too, plenty of speed. I love getting out and about to the community like this.

"Footy is footy - people only see the 80 minutes of me. If I walk away from here and everyone's had a good day... that's what it's all about."

Sports co-ordinator Chantel Lewis said the star-studded youngsters had been training the house down ahead of the Maroons' arrival.

"What we do is work with schools and sports to create inclusive opportunities for them," he said.

"The athletes here have been practising for a few months and were raring to go and show off their skills.

"We spoke to a lot of parents who were stoked for their child just to be included... be like any kid out there, and it showed today.

"You saw the softer side of the footballers. It really showed the power of sport and the chance to be equal."

For the game of touch footy, it was a Broncos reunion as Corey Oates and Matt Gillett lined up with McGuire and Ben Hunt. Gillett said the students had a ball in tandem with McGuire.

"If you met Josh away from the field, as a bloke you'd love him," Gillett said. "He's very caring, humble and if you only judge him on his footy then you don't know him.

"He just does his job on the field, plays footy but then you see him today."