McGuren fancied at Sunday's meet

CRACK country hoop Matthew McGuren will be hoping to secure another mantlepiece collectible when he rides in Sunday's 2020m Condong Men's Bowling Club Cup at Murwillumbah.

Last week McGuren piloted Malmoosa (trained, D. Bowen) who took out the $30,000 Casino Beef Week Cup, and he rides Joueur in Sunday's feature. The event is race six (3.45pm) in a seven event TAB card.

The outing will be five year old Joueur's fourth in his current preparation, and already the seasoned stayer has managed a close-up placing at Coffs Harbour in a mile affair.

The gelding's trainer, Grafton-based Scott Henley, told the Tweed Daily News that his charger's fitness had improved since that run and that Joueur was now "perfectly fresh”.

"He had a bit of a set-back between the Coffs and Grafton runs and missed a bit of work,” Henley said. "But he was going up from 1600m to 2200m in that last run - and then got trapped three wide from the widest barrier, so he had excuses.

"But he's back on track now and he's fit.

"He's been working well and had a good gallop on Tuesday morning.

"I think he's a good each-way chance on Sunday and ticks a lot of boxes, plus he's got maybe the best jockey in the Northern Rivers on board - McGuren's got his eye in now.”

Other chances in Sunday's cup race include the locally trained Yeppoon, Splendid Stryker who makes the journey from Eagle Farm, and another Grafton-based galloper, Two For The Road. The capacity field is a strong one for a Benchmark 55 handicap with some nice types competing, right down to the four emergencies.

Its good depth suggests it will be seen as a precursor to the $22,000 Tygalgah Cup in August.

The track is currently rated a Good 4. Gates open at 11.30am.