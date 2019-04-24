McHAPPY: Ronald McDonald draws top spot on ballot

NUMBER ONE: Sustainable Australia Party member Ronald McDonald will be the first name on the ballot paper for the seat of Richmond.

SUSTAINABLE Australia Party member Ronald McDonald will be the name on top of the list as voters head to the polls to vote for the seat of Richmond in next month's federal election.

Eight people will contest the seat, including incumbent MP Justine Elliot and two-time runner Matthew Fraser for the Nationals.

Mr McDonald, who ran for the seat of Tweed during March's NSW State Election said he was hopeful the top billing would attract some votes come May.

He said his party would be campaigning on similar issues to the state election, which he gained 3.81 per cent of the primary vote.

"We run on a sustainable environment and population," Mr McDonald said.

"We look for affordable housing especially for first home buyers and renters.

"Stopping over-development, bring planning back to the local area - the people who are affected by the planning."

Another issue which Mr McDonald raised at the ballot draw in Tweed Heads on Wednesday, was the wanting to increase jobs in the electorate.

Brendan King and Joanne Bowman at the Australian Electoral Commission office at Tweed Heads, drawing numbers to decide the order of names on the ballot for the seat of Richmond.

"We want jobs, but we want sustainable and diversified jobs," he said.

"We don't want jobs which just dig it up and ship it out, because eventually there will be none left or the people taking it won't want it."

Labor MP Mrs Elliot, who has held the seat of Richmond since 2004, will be the fourth name on the ballot box.

Mr Fraser will be second from the bottom.

Richmond ballot in order:

Ronald McDonald - Sustainable Australia Party

Hamish Mitchell - United Australia Party

Morgan Cox - Christian Democrat Party

Justine Elliot - Labor

Ray Karam - Independent

Tom Barnett - Involuntary Medication Objectors

Matthew Fraser - Nationals

Michael Lyon - Greens