McKenzie family affair at Pottsville’s Enduro triathlon

Ironman Champion Luke McKenzie held on to claim the 2020 Tweed Coast Enduro at Pottsville on Saturday. . PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

POTTSVILLE was bursting at the seams across the weekend, with more than 850 athletes descending on the beachside community for the annual Tweed Coast Enduro Triathlon.

Athletes battled hot and humid conditions on Saturday in a 1.7km shortened swim, 90km ride and 21.1km run.

As an ITU World Qualifier for the Long Course, athletes from as far as South Korea were participating in the hopes of qualifying for the ITU World Championships in Almere in September.

Competition was fierce on course, with eight-time Ironman champion Luke McKenzie taking out the Men's Open with a time of four hours.

Luke and Beth McKenzie celebrate taking out Tweed Coast Enduro at Pottsville on the weekend. Photo: Veloshotz

Second place was Ironman champion Pete Jacobs with a time of four hours and three minutes, followed closely by 70.3 champion Lindsey Lawry with four hours and four minutes.

The excitement continued for the McKenzie family in the Women's Open, with Luke's wife Beth McKenzie also winning gold with a time of four hours 24 minutes.

This was followed by Meredith Hill with four hours and 28 minutes, and Shannon Chapman with four hours and 44 minutes.

Race director Mike Crawley thanked the residents and businesses for their patience during the event.

"We love coming to Pottsville and so do our athletes, who consistently tell us that they are returning for the location," said Crawley.

The early athlete survey results show that 46 per cent of athletes attend the event because of the location, 36 per cent of athletes at the event had never been to Pottsville before, with 74 per cent of past participants likely to return to Pottsville for a holiday in the next 18 months.

