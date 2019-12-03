Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Craig McLachlan is facing multiple charges, including indecent assault, attempted indecent assault and other assault allegations which coincided with the Rocky Horror Show production.
Craig McLachlan is facing multiple charges, including indecent assault, attempted indecent assault and other assault allegations which coincided with the Rocky Horror Show production.
Crime

Top actor 'grabbed face' of alleged victim

by Caroline Schelle
3rd Dec 2019 1:37 PM

Award-winning actor Craig McLachlan grabbed his alleged victim's face during a musical production and left her "pretty upset", a court has been told.

McLachlan is facing multiple charges, including indecent assault, attempted indecent assault and other assault allegations which coincided with the Rocky Horror Show production.

"She said 'he grabbed my face hard out there' or something like that 'you need to do something'," the alleged victim told resident director Leah Howard, who recalled the incident in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

"She was pretty upset."

After the show, Ms Howard spoke to the Gold-Logie winner about his behaviour and told him to apologise.

"I just recall just telling him that he had to apologise and that she was scared," she said.

The director said McLachlan agreed to apologise and said it was because of "frustration" after wardrobe and sound issues.

But the next day the alleged victim spoke to the director and said she wasn't interested in an apology.

"She said 'your mate McLachlan just apologised to me' and I said 'that's good', but she said 'I didn't want him to'," Ms Howard said.

"And I said 'but why he needs to if you felt the way you did' and then I just kind of got a bit confused."

Ms Howard said she passed on the complaint to company manager Sally Greenwood because it was "serious".

The director said she had known McLachlan for about 20 years because he had previously dated one of her close friends.

While she said they were friends, Ms Howard said she hadn't spoken to him or his current partner for quite some time.

She also knew the victim for quite some time, the court was told.

court craig mclachlan crime indecent assault rocky horror show violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Damage to a Murwillumbah bridge causes detour for heavy vehicles

        premium_icon Damage to a Murwillumbah bridge causes detour for heavy...

        News A 15-tonne load limit has been placed on the Korns Crossing bridge on Numinbah Rd at Crystal Creek

        Tugun bypass tunnel fast lanes to close for one night

        Tugun bypass tunnel fast lanes to close for one night

        News A reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place from 7pm to 6am for the safety of...

        P-plater charged with street racing offences at Banora Point

        premium_icon P-plater charged with street racing offences at Banora Point

        Crime Tweed-Byron police were travelling in an unmarked car on the Pacific Hwy near...

        Tweed Heads Civic Centre’s million-dollar makeover nearly complete

        premium_icon Tweed Heads Civic Centre’s million-dollar makeover nearly...

        Community Work on the $1.2 million Tweed Heads Civic and Cultural Centre redevelopment is...