McLaughlin reveals Mustang livery as title defence nears

Shell V-Power Racing Team has unveiled their 2019 livery with the new Ford Mustang Scott McLaughlin will be driving in his Supercars title defence. Picture: DJR Team Penske

DEFENDING champion Scott McLaughlin has unveiled the new Ford Mustang the DJR Team Penske star hopes he can steer to back-to-back Supercars crowns.

After a highly anticipated build-up, McLaughlin and teammate Fabian Coulthard pulled the covers off the new Mustang GT racer that will make its debut on the Supercars grid at the Adelaide 500 later this month at the team's launch in Port Melbourne today.

The Mustang replaces the iconic Ford Falcon, which was given the perfect send-off last year when McLaughlin claimed his maiden Supercars crown on the streets of Newcastle.

His title win avenged the heartbreak of his missed opportunity in 2017 when Red Bull Holden Racing Team rival Jamie Whincup swooped to claim his seventh championship.

McLaughlin and DJR Team Penske will lead the charge in the American muscle car which is set to ignite a fresh chapter in the Ford versus Holden rivalry.

The New Zealand racer said he could not wait to hit the track in his brand-new Mustang.

"We've spent a lot of time developing this new car and to now see it in Shell V-Power colours is awesome," McLaughlin said.

"It looks fast standing still, so I can't wait to see how it performs on the streets of Adelaide in a couple of weeks.

"We want to do it again this year, we want to go hard as a team and try and back-to-back, team's championship and all that sort of stuff. We have plenty of goals in mind.

"To start with a Ford Mustang like this … is awesome. It's definitely not stale at all, it's going to be brand new and exciting for everyone.''

The new Ford Mustang replaces the Falcon. Picture: DJR Team Penske

Coulthard said the introduction of the Mustang had created an even bigger buzz leading into the start of the season than normal.

"I've been around the sport for a long time now, and I can't remember a build-up to a season as big as this," Coulthard said.

"We've got a fantastic new car, and I can't wait to get behind the wheel."

The DJR Team Penske Ford Mustangs will hit the track for the first time at Phillip Island in testing on Thursday ahead of the Adelaide 500, which begins on February 28.

Meanwhile, DJR Team Penske has named an unchanged co-driver line-up for this year's Supercars endurance season.

Frenchman Alex Premat will be back to partner McLaughlin, while Tony D'Alberto will again team up with Coulthard.