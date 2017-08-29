Meals on Wheels keeps delivering

HELP IS HERE: Meals on Wheels Tweed community support manager Chris Watt and volunteer Leonie Hayne get ready to deliver some meals to clients.

TWEED Meals on Wheels volunteers are delivering more than 1000 meals a week to the 420 clients who use the service, with numbers constantly increasing.

"It's growing every week. We get 10 to 12 new clients every week from word of mouth,” Meals on Wheels Tweed community support manager Chris Watt said.

"People come to us because their friends come to us and they want to get their meals from us and go on social outings with us.”

To celebrate its volunteers' hard work, the branch is hosting a Cuppa for a Cause fundraising morning tea.

Mr Watts said it would be a great way for volunteers and clients to come together to enjoy each other's company.

"It's our annual fundraising and awareness day,” Mr Watt said.

"It's a good awareness campaign. We invite all of the people who have helped us throughout the year, we invite our volunteers and clients. It's a celebration of all we've achieved over the years.”

Mr Watt said the group was always looking for more volunteers.

