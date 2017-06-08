Meals on Wheels takes the floor

OUT AND ABOUT: Tweed residents join in on the dancing at a Meals on Wheels social event.

MEALS on Wheels is giving people a chance to not only reconnect with others but also enjoy a day out of the house.

Tweed manager Chris Watt said Meals on Wheels provided an opportunity for people to interact with others during one of its many different social outings on offer.

"Social isolation is devastating,” Mr Watt said.

"It's a real privilege to get to old age but the ones who do get to old age lose all of their friends and have probably moved away from family.

"This is a good opportunity for them to reconnect with people and make new friendships and get away from sitting at home everyday.

The group offers a variety of events for both men and women to enjoy, including dancing and exercise courses.

"We do a men's only group because it's really important for men to get out with other men and have a laugh.”

"We also do a balance improvement class twice a month and we've got an exercise physiologist who runs those groups.

"All the outings come with lunch. Food's a big part of what we do. It's all about the company of others.”

Fast facts

For more information about Meals on Wheels social events, contact:

(02) 6674 2205

www.tweedmeals.org