Meals on Wheels Tweed ramps it up

WHEELS TURNING: The meals keep rolling out of the kitchen and into the homes of of the elderly as Meals on Wheels adjust to an increased demand caused by coronavirus. Picture: John Feder.

THE meals keep rolling out of the kitchen and into the homes of the elderly as Meals on Wheels adjusts to an increased demand caused by coronavirus.

Dedicated volunteers deliver meals to more than 600 clients on the Tweed and the numbers are expected to rise.

Vice president Chris Watt said there was a higher demand for their service as well as an increase in returning clients.

Mr Watt said Meals on Wheels Tweed would deliver to new clients but had to have a referral lodged through the My Aged Care website.

He said the service assisted frail people over 65 and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities over 50.

"Our suppliers have told us they will be able to continue to supply at normal volumes for the foreseeable future and we have sufficient stock on hand to cater for normal meal deliveries," Mr Watt said.

"This means we won't be allowing clients to order more than their usual food requirements to ensure we have enough to service our existing client."

He said volunteers were following the requested protocol of using hand sanitiser and staying at home if they felt unwell.

"We have cancelled our social outings for the time being to limit any exposure and to look after our clients, volunteers and staff," he said.

"We will be increasing our telephone assessment and monitoring of our home bound clients as well just to make sure they are OK.

"Our volunteers do an incredible job and we expect as this crisis deepens, some will withdraw from volunteering to consider their own health.

"We are always grateful for any help new volunteers can provide."