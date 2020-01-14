Measles alert for Gold Coast and Tweed region

GOLD Coast Health has issued a measles alert after a person with the highly contagious disease visited areas across the southeast and northern NSW.

Members of the public who visited listed locations during the relevant times should make sure they are protected against measles and seek medical advice if they develop symptoms.

Measles is a highly contagious disease, spread by droplets when an infected person coughs and sneezes. Symptoms include a red rash and fever.

The person visited Elevation Church at Tweed Heads and The Strand shopping centre at Coolangatta on Sunday, January 5 and Coomera Westfield shopping centre and Movie World on Monday, January 6.

They also visited Bunnings at Oxenford and the food court at Harbour Town shopping centre on Tuesday, January 7 and Coles at Pimpama, Noosa and the Sunshine Coast, including Double Island Point lighthouse, on Wednesday, January 8.

The initial symptoms of measles include fever, lethargy, runny nose, moist cough and sore and red eyes.

This is followed a few days later by a blotchy, red rash, according to Gold Coast Health's Public Health Unit.

Initial symptoms are followed a few days later by a blotchy, red rash, which often starts on the face before spreading across the body.

Anyone with measles symptoms should contact their GP and make sure to call the medical practice first if its believed they have contracted the disease.

Staff need to take precautions to avoid the spread of measles.

Anyone born after 1965 who was in the listed areas who has not been fully vaccinated against measles (two doses of MMR) should seek medical advice.