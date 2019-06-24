Medal haul for Tweed bowlers at Nationals

IT HAS been a mighty few weeks for Tweed bowlers on the green, with a stack of medals being brought to the North Coast.

Tweed Heads Bowls Club players Damien Delgado and Richard Rombouts won silver medals at the Australian Open Bowls Championships in the Multi Disability Open Pairs, being defeated by Ken Hansen and Lucas Protopapas 14-13.

Hansen added to his haul in the individual events as well, winning the gold in the Multi Disability Open Singles by defeating Nathan Appleton 21-16.

Success for Tweed-based bowlers has also come at championships held in Queensland.

Scott DeJongh and Kurt Brown partnered Bradley Lawson and Jamie Anderson to win gold in the Men's Open Fours at the Australian Disability Championships in Mackay.

Rising star Kira Bourke won the gold medal in the under-18 girls' singles, beating Kate Argent-Bowen 21-11.

Tweed bowls will now turn its attention to the Golden Nugget, which is fast approaching.

The fields for both the junior and senior events are available on the Tweed Heads Bowls Club website.

The junior event will run from August 3-4, while the senior event will follow that week from August 5-8.

Both of these competitions are singles events.