Medals for our hockey stars

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Dylan Wotherspoon and the Kookaburras took home gold after defeating New Zealand 2-0 for a sixth Commonwealth Games crown on the trot. DEAN LEWINS

TWEED hockey superstars Dylan Wotherspoon, Savannah Fitzpatrick and Gabrielle Nance have come away from the Commonwealth Games with two silvers and a gold.

Wotherspoon's Kookaburras claimed gold on Saturday night after the men's side won its sixth consecutive Commonwealth Games crown, defeating New Zealand 2-0 at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

The win gave retiring Kookaburras captain and opening ceremony flag-bearer Mark Knowles the dream finish to his 325 game career.

Earlier in the day, Nance and Fitzpatrick's Hockeyroos had to settle for a silver medal after being outplayed by the New Zealand Black Sticks 4-1.

Although the Hockeyroos missed out on a fourth consecutive Commonwealth Games gold, the result was not a boil-over as the side continues to rebuild with young talent - highlighted by our Tweed stars - coming through the national ranks.

Nance and Fitzpatrick are cornerstones of the exciting next generation of women's hockey in Australia, and with the young squad all the better for the exposure on the international stage, the result augurs well for the Hockeyroos' chances at the London World Cup in July and August.

Wotherspoon's Kookaburras delivered on the team's talent and experience, the latter of which shone through in Friday night's semi-final as a nine-man Australia held on for a 2-1 win over England to reach the gold medal match.

Wotherspoon, who grew up in Murwillumbah, scored three goals across the tournament playing in attack, including a double against Canada.

After his brilliant Commonwealth Games showing, Wotherpsoon has all but cemented himself as one of the Kookaburras' most important players ahead of this year's world cup and the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.