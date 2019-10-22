'Medical' dope growers losing court sympathy: Gympie judge

LESS SYMPATHY: Wayne Allen Bettison leaves Gympie District Court a free man, after being warned that courts will have less sympathy for offences such as his in future.

LESS SYMPATHY: Wayne Allen Bettison leaves Gympie District Court a free man, after being warned that courts will have less sympathy for offences such as his in future. Arthur Gorrie

COURTS will have less sympathy for people illegally growing marijuana for pain relief or other medical purposes, because of the increasing availability of medical marijuana, District Court judge Glen Cash said in Gympie last week.

Judge Cash also said all drug production was regarded as commercial to the extent that, even if grown for personal purposes, it would save the grower money and allow more for other discretionary spending.

The comments came during the sentencing of Cooloola Cove man Wayne Allen Bettison, who was found with marijuana in quantity and more than 300 plants at his home.

The judge said there was not really much difference between production for personal use and small scale commercial production.

Bettison's barrister Simone Bain said Bettison suffered ongoing depressive condition and the ongoing and painful complications of the amputation below the knee of his leg, after an accident.

She said Bettison's best friend of 27 years suffered from throat and tonsil cancer and had lost a lot of weight as a result of chemo therapy.

Bettison, 59, was growing marijuana also for him, to "build up his appetite to try to help him put weight back on.”

Judge Cash said the offending occurred "a while ago but it's only towards the end of last year and early this year, and there is a medicinal cannabis program.

"Courts are going to be less and less tolerant of submissions that criminal activity has been engaged in for the assistance of someone's partner (for medical reasons).”

After coming to Queensland, Bettison had suffered an injury in a fall which damaged an artery behind the knee, Ms Bain said.

"This led to problems with circulation, which led to ulceration which eventually could not be treated.

Aftr living with pain for three years he felt he was addicted to morphine.

Doctors had amputated and Bettison was left with pain and psychological issues.”

Bettison had started to grow marijuana after finding he could not afford to buy it anymore, when his income dropped after losing his job.

She said Bettison had a relatively decent past.

Judge Cash told Bettison he would be sentenced for producing marijuana and possessing it, as well as possessing drug utensils.

"In March this year, police visited your house and found a large number of cannabis plants.growing as well as amounts of dried loose cannabis.

"You admitted to the growing and possessing of cannabis.”

"You are a mature person who frankly ought to know much better.

"Whilke the offences warrant a period of imprisonment, I's persuaded not to send you to jail today.

"Whether or not you go to jail in future will depend entirely on you.

"If you commit any offence punishable by imprisonment in the next three years, you will be brought back to court.

"You can expect on that occasion to be imprisoned.”

Judge Cash sentenced Bettison for 12 months, suspended immediately for an operational period of three years.

"So you cannot commit any offence punishable by imprisonment in the next three years or you will be brought back to court,” he said.