Medical staff 'anxious' over new hospital site

The concept design of the new $534m Tweed Valley Hospital has been revealed.

The concept design of the new $534m Tweed Valley Hospital has been revealed.

TWEED medical staff are feeling "anxious” about the future of the new Tweed Valley Hospital which remains up in the air as next month's state election looms.

State Labor has promised to move the new hospital site to Kings Forest if elected on March 23, despite the alternative site having a three-story height limit and only being approved for residential development.

Tweed Hospital Medical Staff Council co-chairman Dr Mike Lindley-Jones said medical staff were "disappointed” the hospital had not been embraced by some of the community and feared moving the site would cause delays, with Kings Forest still required to go through the same early application processes as the current site.

Tweed Hospital Medical Staff Council co-chairman Dr Mike Lindley-Jones

"We've been campaigning for this hospital for 10 years, the medical staff are disappointed it hasn't been embraced by the local community in the way we would have expected,” he said.

"I understand that people are frightened of development, however I'm really thinking this will be a great asset to the local region.

"This hospital is here because the region is growing, it's not causing the region to grow, it's to provide people with the service they need.”

Dr Lindley-Jones said he was also disappointed the project had become a political issue at a time when the existing Tweed hospital is bursting at the seams.

"Rather than concentrating on what's needed for the local people and the region, decisions may get made for reasons that are not based on the best interests of the people,” he said.

"Everyday at the hospital seems to be a crisis day, we're really concerned and we need to get the new hospital built as soon as possible.”