Medieval booby traps hidden in parks

Authorities are investigating after a number of dangerous booby traps were discovered on walking, riding and off-roading trails across New South Wales.

Mountain biker Mark Richardson came across a homemade device in bushland near Thirlmere Lakes, southwest of Sydney, last week.

Wollondilly Shire Council deputy mayor Matt Gould said the medieval-style crude trap, consisting of a piece of wood with a dozen long and sharp nails sticking out from it, could've caused serious injury.

"If you're visiting the area around Thirlmere Lakes over the next few weeks, please pay extra attention to where you're going," Cr Gould said.

"Some complete scumbag has been placing booby traps on trails that could cause significant injury."

National Parks officers and police have been notified, he said.

The discovery mirrors a number of recent similar incidents elsewhere in the state, with police investigating homemade tyre spikes that were found within the Vulcan and Gurnang State Forests in near Oberon in NSW's central west.

The sharpened metal spikes were uncovered on roads and trails in a number of locations, prompting warnings from police.

State Rural Crime Coordinator Detective Inspector Cameron Whiteside said the booby traps are a cause for concern.

"At the moment these spikes are causing damage to vehicle tyres, however they have the real potential to cause vehicles to lose control, resulting in serious injuries or death to families that frequent the forests," he said.

"If your vehicle has been damaged by spikes please report it to your local police immediately.

"Please take photos of the spikes and minimise the handling of the spikes, using disposable gloves where possible as we would like to have the spikes forensically examined."

It's believed traps are often set by nearby residents angry about the noise of dirt bikes or park users who want to dissuade mountain bike riders.

Anyone with information is urged to report it to their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000