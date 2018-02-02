Mediums bring live show to Tweed Heads

ON STAGE: Linda Willow Roberts will soon bring her psychic show to Seagulls Club.

FOUR spiritual superstars will join forces for a live psychic medium and clairvoyant show in Tweed Heads this month.

Linda Willow Roberts, who has spearheaded the Soul Challenge Tour, said the show changed depending on their location, so as to bring different voices and experiences to the tour.

And it's all based on the audience on the day, she said.

"The show is not a scripted show,” Roberts said.

"We get on stage in front of the audience and invite spirits to come in and the audience asks the questions.

"The shows are organic, they grow into what the audience needs.”

From connecting with loved ones to clearing a roadblock in your life, she said there would be something for everyone.

"Somebody may be having a blockage, a recurring theme in their life,” Roberts said.

"I can help them resolve that.”

She said having four accredited psychic mediums, each with about 30 years' experience, on stage together meant they had a broader scope to connect with their audience.

"The benefit of having four of us on stage is... we all resonate to different people,” she said.

Roberts will be joined on stage by Samantha Gillard, Kerryn Slater and Gold Coast based Michelle Milne, aka The Witch of Moons Lane. A portion of ticket sales will go to charity.

Gillard is an internationally-regarded psychic medium, master healer, spiritual teacher and mentor.

She is regarded as a leading authority in areas of intuition, energy psychology, healing and soul inspired transformations.

Milne is accredited with the Australian Academy of Spirit and a Natural born Psychic Green Witch and boasts more than 30 years' experience travelling across the country to share her readings.

Roberts is an international speaker, certified psychic medium clairvoyant, certified angel intuitive, Reiki master, theta healer, spiritual teacher and author of the I Am A Manifestor Magical Oracle Cards.

Slater is also psychic medium, certified angel intuitive, meditation and reiki teacher and also specialises in NLP/timeline therapy and hypnosis.

The show will be at Seagulls Club, Tweed Heads West from 6.45-9.30pm on Thursday, February 22.

The evening will also feature a meet and greet opportunity after the show.

