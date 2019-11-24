Menu
MOLLY: The deadly puppet playing a game of life and death

by The Ripple Effect
24th Nov 2019 1:32 PM

 

GRAPHIC WARNING: The above educational video contains explicit language, simulated drug-taking and scenes that may viewers my find disturbing.

Parental guidance is highly recommended.

WATCH PART ONE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

The Ripple Effect is a definitive special investigation into recreational drug use, drug culture, exposing the crimes and criminals behind their manufacturing, international smuggling and the devastating impact overdoses have on Australian families and friends.

It focuses on the facts and impacts of party drugs.

The Ripple Effect education video series' goal is to inform young Australians through their own eyes and, in turn, parents on the dangers associated with taking party drug use as well as the role peer pressure plays in their kids' lives.

Molly, the pill puppett, educates “Matt” on the perils of taking MDMA in Part One of the Ripple Effect video education series.
This education video series will shine a light on:

How are drugs made, where they come from and what's in them

What party pills do to your body when you take them

The risks young people take when they pop pills

The role peer pressure plays in drug-taking

How a single pill can lead to an overdose

Why young people die from overdoses at music festivals

How to recognise if your friend is in trouble

How you can save your friend if they are overdosing

Andy Gourley is a founders of Red Frogs Australia, who provide support at festivals and music events right across Australia. They help young people stay safe and informed about drugs and alcohol. Picture: Adam Head
Red Frogs founder and CEO Andy Gourley said: "The Ripple Effect campaign brings awareness and education to the true effects that drugs have on young people's lives.

"It demystifies the reality of it through a creative lens, looking at the issue from all angles and bringing a wider understanding of the ripple effect that drugs have in society."

Andy said The Ripple Effect video series was essential because it illustrated the reality of the risks young people accepted when they took party drugs.

"The videos, while some of it is confronting, does actually show real-life encounters that our team has." he added.

"The videos bring the reality of the issue to the forefront, which is a great talking point for teens to begin a larger conversation that could save a life."

If you need help? Please call Lifeline Australia 13 11 14 - 24 hours a day, 365 days a year or in the event of a medical emergency, call Triple-0 immediately.

