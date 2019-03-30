Menu
Login

Body surfing echidna
Offbeat

WATCH: Meet 'Spike' the surfing echidna

Rachel Vercoe
by
29th Mar 2019 8:30 AM | Updated: 30th Mar 2019 6:44 AM

SO how does an echidna body surf? 

Well, it's kind of an awkward rolly-polly backstroke where they use their beaks as a snorkel. 

While horse riding on Boambee Beach, I thought there was a  chunk of driftwood being washed around the surf. 

You can of course imagine my shock upon realising it was in fact an echidna who had clearly made its way down from the sand dunes, luckily avoiding cars, to possibly cool off in the surf.

Meet Spike the surfing echidna captured by Advocate photojournalist Rachel Vercoe on Boambee Beach.
Meet Spike the surfing echidna captured by Advocate photojournalist Rachel Vercoe on Boambee Beach. Rachel Vercoe

This guy didn't just splash around in the water, he decided to show off his swimming skills to videographer Brett Vercoe.

We'll let the video show you just how special this moment was and what a cute character the echidna is.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

boambee beach coffs coast echidna editors picks surfing waves
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    What Geoff Provest must deliver this term

    What Geoff Provest must deliver this term

    Politics These are the pledges and actions that Geoff Provest needs to do over the next four years for the Tweed

    Historic Honour Board brought back to life

    Historic Honour Board brought back to life

    News Honour board restored to its past glory

    TWO YEARS ON: Emergency crews stronger, better prepared

    TWO YEARS ON: Emergency crews stronger, better prepared

    News Lessons have been learnt since the 2017 flood crisis

    Fraser back on attack over Labor's retiree tax

    Fraser back on attack over Labor's retiree tax

    Politics Mr Fraser said more than 8000 people in Richmond would be affected