Equestrian's primary benefactor, billionaire Terry Snow (left) with Olympian Brett Parbery and horse Spot On at his property at Bawley Point on the NSW south coast.
Business

Meet the billionaire who just bought half a Coast city

Scott Sawyer
by
4th Jul 2019 12:57 PM
THE man who's bought up half of the region's new major city is a billionaire, equestrian-loving yachtie.

In 2017 he debuted on the Financial Review Rich List's billionaire's club, and has been a long-time Rich Lister.

READ: Rich lister snaps up half of Coast's $5b mega-community

He owns an 860ha property at Bawley Point, on the New South Wales south coast, on which he's built a $100 million horse facility catering for all equestrian sports.

The Australian Financial Review reported he was also breeding stock horses on the property.

Mr Snow is yachting royalty in Australia.

 

PM Tony Abbott with Stephen Byron, Managing Director of Canberra Airport and Canberra Airport Owner Terry Snow at the official opening of the re-modeled and expanded Canberra Airport terminal.
His brother, George, raced Sydney to Hobart races on 24m maxi Brindabella, while Mr Snow has built and sailed his own yacht.

His daughter was a champion road cyclist.

The Canberra-born former accountant and property developer owns Canberra Airport, having purchased it from the Federal Government in 1998.

 

aura caloundra south development property stockland terry snow
The Sunshine Coast Daily

