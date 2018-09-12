Meet the man to lead Tweed tourism in a new direction

Bradley Nardi is the new general manager for DR Tourism on the Tweed.

TWEED'S new tourism body is handing over the reins of promoting the region to its new general manager Bradley Nardi.

The former Tourism Director for Fraser Coast Tourism and Events was selected by DR Tourism to head its tourism marketing, industry development and visitor information service functions within the Tweed Shire.

The Queensland-based company, DR Tourism, was awarded the four-year Tweed Shire Council tourism contract in July, ending almost 25 years of Destination Tweed promoting the region, at the recommendation of staff.

The four-year contract states DR Tourism will be paid $950,000 a year, and the contract could be extended by a further four years, taking the total payment to $7.6 million.

Originally from the Northern Rivers, Mr Nardi said he was excited to get back to the Tweed and work alongside operators in a bid to drive tourism to the region.

"With both of my parents being born and raised in Murwillumbah, I had an upbringing that included family picnics on the Tweed River at Tumbulgum, hikes up Mt Warning and a swim at Cabarita Point," Mr Nardi said.

"It is exciting to see some great work already happening in the Tweed as a tourism destination, and focusing on the strategy and development of an area so close to my heart is an absolute privilege.

"Once we are settled with staffing and operations commenced (in October), our first priority will be to connect with local industry stakeholders so that we are operating proactively and collaboratively on behalf of the region."

DR Tourism director Danielle Andreuzzi said it was essential to have someone with a wealth of industry experience to lead the Tweed team.

"We recognise that having a general manager that offers the combination of strong tourism experience and local knowledge is critically important, and look forward to working with Brad as he leads our team in the region to deliver positive tourism outcomes for the Tweed," Ms Andreuzzi said.

"We are delighted to have secured the services of a professional who not only has intrinsic tourism knowledge and expertise, but also has first-hand knowledge of the Tweed region and its tourism offerings."

Mr Nardi will officially start his role as general manager on October 1, 2018 and will be based in the Tweed on a full-time basis.

Destination Tweed will continue to run tourism services until September 30.