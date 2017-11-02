News

Meet the Nationals candidates at the Mur'bah Show

Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty, vice president of the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Andrew Gordon and Tregeagle farmer Austin Curtin are the three candidates to be voted on at the Nationals community preselection in November.
Aisling Brennan
by

AS MURWILLUMBAH Show day rolls around, candidates running for the Nationals pre-selection for the seat of Lismore will be meeting with the community this weekend.

The candidates will be attending the Murwillumbah Show and will be at the Nationals tent opposite the Secretary's office at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds.

Candidates Andrew Gordon and Austin Curtin will be at the tent on Friday, November 3 from 11am to 1pm, while Peter Petty will be at the show on Saturday, November 4 from 2pm.

NSW Nationals Director Nathan Quigley said the candidates were looking forward to getting to know Murwillumbah locals and their issues.

"It's an area that is an example for many other regional towns as it transitions from a more traditional agricultural economy into a tourism hotspot for NSW,” he said.

"The Nationals see Murwillumbah as an area of unlimited potential with the capacity to join Tweed Heads, Lismore and Byron Bay as a regional hub sustaining traditional farming industries and the developing economies of tourism, eco-tourism and the service sectors.”

Murwillumbah residents will be able to lodge their vote on Saturday, November 18 from 8am to 6pm the Canvas and Kettle Room in the Murwillumbah Community Centre, Nullum St, Murwillumbah.

