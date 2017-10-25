Meet the new face of Destination Tweed

Destination Tweed is keen to continue encouraging tourists to the region.

Destination Tweed is keen to continue encouraging tourists to the region. Tweed Shire Council

THE new acting CEO of Destination Tweed, Rose Wright is setting her sights on encouraging visitors to return to the region time and time again.

Following Bill Tatchell's resignation as CEO last month, Destination Tweed has set its sights on revitalising its key strategies to promote the region to domestic and international visitors.

As a Tweed local with an extensive history working in tourism, Ms Wright said she was excited to be offered the role of acting CEO to continue working on the development of the organisation's Destination Management Plan.

"I've got clean eyes and I passionately love the Tweed,” Ms Wright said.

"I know what we don't want it to be and I know what we can make it.”

Rose Wright has been appointed as the new acting CEO of Destination Tweed. Contributed

Before taking up her new position, Ms Wright was working closely with Mr Tatchell as a consultant to create the new long-term strategic plan and planned on executing it to ensure the Tweed was top-of-mind for all tourists.

"The plan is exciting and it's going to be a very different approach in terms of how we've been quite strategic in long-term thinking,” she said.

"The purpose of the management plan is about really setting a strategic vision for what we want the Tweed to look like for a visitor.

"What do we want the experience to be like for locals and visitors in 2030?

"The core of what's come through in the consultation and the community plans council has done, leads us to the point that our natural environment needs to be protected. We want to attract tourism that respects and appreciates the natural beauty and the way of life we have here.”

Ms Wright said Destination Tweed was looking at ways to create infrastructure that would sustain the tourism industry.

"The rail trail is a really important piece of infrastructure for our community,” she said.

"Once we put in place a properly managed rail trail, there's someone there who can look after the infrastructure that's connecting the villages making those communities more accessible.

"It's not just about restaurants, cafes and accommodation. Tourism is everybody's business.”

Ms Wright said she would also work closely with the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) to encourage Games attendees to visit the Tweed.