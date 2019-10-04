Meet the owner of the best pie in the Tweed

BEST PIE: Co-owner of the Austral Cafe and Bakery, Ross Menzies, with one of his pies which Tweed Daily News readers voted the best in the shire. Picture: Michael Doyle.

WE ASKED our readers who in the Tweed had the best pie and you didn't disappoint.

Twenty-three places across the Tweed Shire were nominated for our poll, before a week-long vote left us with one winner.

One of Murwillumbah's favourite establishments has come out on top, with our readers telling us the best pie in the shire can be found at the Austral cafe and Bakery.

A late flurry of votes from those who have been dining at the establishment for years got the cafe over the line.

Ross Menzies has owned the Austral cafe and Bakery with his wife Cheryl for the past 17 years.

Mr Menzies said his team we surprised and humbled to be named the best place to get a pie in Tweed.

"We are in a bit of shock to be honest," he said.

"I haven't even told the baker yet."

The baker, Dave Dixon, is the master behind the popular Tweed pie and deserves all of the credit according to the owner.

Mr Dixon started as a baker at the Austral cafe and Bakery when he was 16.

Now 55, he has been perfecting his pies for almost 40 years.

And when it comes to what pies the punters are looking for, there is a wide range of flavours sought after by customers.

"Customers tell us they are the best pies around," Mr Menzies said.

"Curry, mushroom, and plain pies are the ones we sell the most of each day.

"The pie with mushy peas, gravy and mashed-potato is also very popular."

The poll which has decided the region's best pie was a 'close-run-thing' to quote the Duke of Wellington after the Battle of Waterloo.

Heading into the final hours of the vote, as many as 10 eateries had a realistic chance of winning the vote.

What separate the pies from at the Austral cafe and Bakery from others according to its owner is the preparation.

"All of our pastries for the pies are made from scratch - I think that makes a big difference," Mr Menzies said.

"You can buy your own bases and tops at the shops but we make all of our and Dave (Dixon) has been doing it that way from 40 years."