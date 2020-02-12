Meet the people behind the cafe with a difference

Cafe Supervisor Allan Gibson and Council's Co-ordinator Community Services, Joanne Watters at the Brett Street Cafe, which opens to the public on Monday.

A CAFE dubbed as being 'good for people, the community and the planet' will open its doors next week.

The new Tweed Heads social enterprise at the recently-upgraded plaza precinct in the Tweed Heads Civic and Cultural Centre will start trading on Monday.

The Brett Street C.A.F.E, which stands for Community Access For Everyone, is a Tweed Shire Council initiative that not only trains and employs locals but also will contribute to funding programs to help disadvantaged people in the region thrive.

Serving coffee and healthy food, the cafe also pledges to minimise the use of packaging, food waste, energy and water use during operations.

Community Services co-ordinator Joanne Watters said it will be wonderful to support disadvantaged people in the Tweed to enter the workforce.

"Another big priority is running the cafe with a focus on sustainability and looking after the planet," she said.

"We will make positive steps to protect the environment by offering reusable items, a water refill station, sustainable packaging, and ensuring food waste is minimised and then composted plus more."

Income from the cafe will support the delivery of Council Community Services programs such as MisterChef, which supports older men who may need to learn to cook for themselves. Another program to benefit is Stand Together, which increases understanding of the risks of falls and how to prevent them.

Cafe supervisor Allan Gibson has many years' experience in hospitality, as well as a background in working with disadvantaged people.

He said he is looking forward to helping make a difference in the Tweed community.

"The cafe will train and employ one local person each year but depending on the success of the cafe, we are hoping we can increase the number of staff we employ," Ms Watters explained.

The cafe is the last piece of the now-complete $1.2 million THCCC redevelopment.

The upgraded facility includes an outdoor plaza with a direct pathway for easier access to the library and auditorium and the council's Tweed Heads Administration Office, contemporary landscaping, an improved drop-off area, accessible parking, better lighting and a more accessible after-hours library book return.

A technical upgrade of the auditorium was also completed.

The project is jointly funded by the Australian Government's Building Better Regions Fund and the Tweed Shire Council.

An official opening is planned for March 6.

For more information about the Brett St Cafe visit brettstreetcafe.com.au.