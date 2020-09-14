Meet the school marked by global pandemics twice in 100 years

When the Spanish flu closed the border between Queensland and New South Wales a century ago, it turned out to be a bonus for the good folk of Coolangatta.

At the time, Queensland's border town was considered a poor relation to its more populous New South Wales twin, Tweed Heads, and with only Boundary Road between them, there was plenty of room for rivalry.

The Tweed school, with its back fence on the border, was a stroll down the street for many Coolangatta kids and the Queensland Department of Public Instruction wasn't in a hurry to build a school a few blocks away in Queensland.

By 1916, up to 50 children from Coolangatta were attending the public school in Tweed Heads and parents and the municipal council were pushing to have their own school. They formed a school building committee, but it was a slow process. There was a breakthrough on June 28, 1918, when the Department of Public Instruction applied to have a reserve declared for school purposes on Kirra Hill, a move unanimously welcomed by the Coolangatta Municipal Council.

The Coolangatta State School was also known as 'The School on the Hill' on Kirra Hill where it opened in 1920. Picture: supplied

Months later, World War I ended and weary soldiers began returning home. Most of the troop ships docked in southern ports and fears grew that, as they returned north, they would bring the deadly Spanish or pneumonic influenza with them.

The Queensland border closed on January 30, 1919. "A railway bylaw forbids the public to enter upon a railway platform unless each individual wears a mask. People without masks will not be permitted to ride in trams and trains.

"Communication between Tweed Heads and Coolangatta has been stopped," it was reported.

"When the proclamation was issued many men were about to return to the Queensland side to their wives and children, and, although they can sing out to others across the boundary, they are not permitted to live in the same house." The mayor of Coolangatta, who lived at Tweed Heads, could not return to his borough.

And for 56 children from Coolangatta, school was now in forbidden territory.

In early February, Coolangatta council officially notified the Department of Public Instruction that border restrictions had prevented children attending Tweed Heads school.

The council quickly agreed that a meeting room at the rear of its chambers could be used, rent-free, as a provisional school for six months until a new school could be built at Kirra Hill. As it turned out, it would be 12 months before the new school was ready but the Spanish flu would succeed where well-intentioned citizens had failed.

The council was "desirous of doing everything they could to assist the department in the establishment of a school".

The old school on top of Kirra hill and ex-student Sue Burnett of the Kirra Hill Heritage Group. Picture: supplied

The Works Department provided the necessary furniture and a teacher was sent from Brisbane.

The Provisional School opened for classes on February 10, 1919, and by April, plans were well underway to build what would become known as "the school with a view".

The spectacular site on Kirra Hill, with panoramic views of the ocean - and overlooking nearby Tweed public school - was now quickly surveyed and gazetted as School Reserve, and construction soon began on two classrooms.

The new school was ready for the start of the 1920 school year, and 67 students were enrolled under the guidance of headmaster Mr Claude de Jersey and one other teacher.

The official opening was on October 2, by Queensland Governor Sir Matthew Nathan. Parents planted pine trees around the southern and eastern perimeters. Some can still be seen today.

Coolangatta state school eventually outgrew the location and is now on a larger block at Kirra. The original building was a Special School from 1979 until 2006, when, despite its prime location, was saved from development. It is now local heritage listed with Gold Coast City Council as custodian. It is home to the Kirra Hill Community and Cultural Centre which has a display of school and education memorabilia.

History has repeated itself though. Plans to celebrate the October centenary of the school built because of a flu epidemic have been thwarted by another pandemic. Organisers can hope for the happy ending that came on July 31, 1919: "Now that the influenza epidemic is a thing of the past Coolangatta is once more the favoured seaside resort."

Originally published as Meet the school marked by global pandemics twice in 100 years