Meet Tweed’s favourite teacher - as voted by you

WATCHING the joy on faces as little people share reading and writing with their parents is what motivates Tweed's favourite teacher, as voted by you.

Across her almost three-decade career, kindergarten teacher Cathy Mitchell said the most rewarding thing about her job was having a positive impact on someone's life - even if they didn't know it at the time.

Tweed Heads Public School teacher Cathy Mitchell is the Tweed's favourite teacher as voted by you.

The Tweed Heads Public School (THPS) teacher said she was humbled to be singled out from so many deserving teachers as 'Tweed's favourite teacher'.

Born and bred on the southern Gold Coast, Ms Mitchell has spent the past 20 years at THPS, 13 of those teaching kindergarten.

Her legacy includes teaching parents of some children in her class now, or teaching all four children of the same family.

"I love it … I love teaching early learning kids. Watching them come to school and they might only be able to write their names and then at the end they can write whole stories," she said with a laugh.

Ms Mitchell has always been passionate about school and learning, some of her most treasured possessions include her copies of My Little Golden Books she used while learning to read. "I think teachers collectively not just me, all do an amazing job," she said.

"We all can think back to one inspiring teacher we have had in life … its very rewarding."

Ms Mitchell said teaching has taught her compassion and patience - that she tries to give back ten-fold.

Principal Peter Nichols said Ms Mitchell was a dedicated, enthusiastic and skilful teacher.

"She is an incredibly humble, friendly, honest, patient and caring person who does an amazing job daily," he said.