THE Cudgen Hornets Women's League Tag team took down the Tweed Coast Raiderettes 16-6 at Les Burger Oval on Sunday.

The Hornets win put them through to the competition's grand final in a fortnight.

The idea of League Tag - a mixture of rugby league and Oztag - is not new, however, this is only the second season Cudgen has fielded a team.