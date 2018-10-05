Mega sponsorship deal has Seagulls women ready for take-off

The Tweed Seagulls commitment to women's rugby league has been given the ultimate boost, with the Gold Coast Airport officially announced as the foundation partner of the club's inaugural women's side.

THE stars have aligned for the Tweed Heads Seagulls with the club unveiling its foundation partner for a history-making new women's side for 2019 - the Gold Coast Airport.

The club, which declared a women's team by 2019 a pillar of its renewed master-plan earlier this year, has now delivered, signing on the airport as the naming rights sponsor.

The airport will also be the official sponsor of the soon-to-be minted 'Tweed Heads Seagulls Women's Rugby League Program'.

In addition to brokering the deal, which will link the airport with women's rugby league in the Tweed for the long-term future, the club's hierarchy worked overtime to secure a $300,000 grant from the NSW government to upgrade Piggabeen Sports Complex and institute female change-rooms at the club.

The Gold Coast Airport's chief operating officer, Marion Charlton, said the timing was perfect to make history for women's footy in the Tweed happen.

"The Tweed Heads Seagulls have been on a journey in the past 12 months, and we are pleased to be part of the next stage that includes the women's team, which will provide pathways to the highest level of the women's game,” Charlton said.

According to Seagulls CEO Paul Stephenson, the partnership has the potential to transform the club and local women's sport.

"The introduction of women's rugby league in 2019 was a key objective of our 2017-2022 strategic plan, so to be achieving it just 12 months in is a massive win for the club,” Stephenson said.

"We are kicking a lot of goals off the field at the moment and I'd like to acknowledge the vision of our board and the hard work of our staff that has helped us to achieve what we have in recent months.”